Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce $124.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $124.21 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,071.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $406.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $406.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $948.40 million, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 276,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

