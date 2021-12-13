Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Hold

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “
Several other brokerages also recently commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.
About Aperam
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
