Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Hold

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

APEMY remained flat at $$49.49 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aperam has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.09.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

