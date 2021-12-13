Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

