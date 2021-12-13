Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

DOMO stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. Domo has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

