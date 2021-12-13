Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

SBRA opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $76,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

