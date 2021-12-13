Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Victrex from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,663.67.

VTXPF stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Victrex has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

