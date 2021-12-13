Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.93 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 728,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,216 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

