Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PK. Truist boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE PK opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after buying an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after buying an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

