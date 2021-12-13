Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $222.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $64.50. 584,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.23. Zai Lab has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,564. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

