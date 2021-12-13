Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.60

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

