ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,426.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $82.12 million and approximately $8,426.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.93 or 0.07994549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.35 or 0.99842842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

