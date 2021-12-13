ZPER Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $287,889.44 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.00384674 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011042 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.56 or 0.01329487 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

