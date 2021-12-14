$0.01 EPS Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

