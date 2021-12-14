-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTIC stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

