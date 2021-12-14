-$0.18 EPS Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Rapid7 reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

RPD stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.52. 6,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,127. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock worth $13,795,829 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,930,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 141.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

