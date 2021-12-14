$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

