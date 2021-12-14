-$0.62 EPS Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.35). Humanigen reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humanigen by 283.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,566 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humanigen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 116,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,923. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -1.84.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

