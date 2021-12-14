$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.00. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $825.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.