$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.00. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $825.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

