-$1.27 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.43). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 209.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,458 in the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,587. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

