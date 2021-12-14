$1.45 EPS Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock remained flat at $$155.96 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $156.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

