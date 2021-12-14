121,940 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Clean Yield Group owned 0.39% of Amalgamated Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,481. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

