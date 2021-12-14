133,000 Shares in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 133,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

