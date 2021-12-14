1,357 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion and a PE ratio of -35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

