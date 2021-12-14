$191.90 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post sales of $191.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.10 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $75.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $601.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $619.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $889.85 million, with estimates ranging from $848.88 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XHR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XHR opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

