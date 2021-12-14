1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $113,690.70 and approximately $460,475.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.46 or 0.07982325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.10 or 0.99983884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

