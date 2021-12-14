$2.79 EPS Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $2.08. Athene reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,080. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,221. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.70. Athene has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

