$20.34 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce $20.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the highest is $23.32 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $76.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,928,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,524,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.