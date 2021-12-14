21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.57

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 14403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 479,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,676 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.