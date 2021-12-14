2,490 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $263.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.49. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

