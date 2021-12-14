$3.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.58. Home Depot reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $15.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $17.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $400.85. 73,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,048. The company has a market cap of $418.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

