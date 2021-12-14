$3.77 EPS Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.14. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $4.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

TRV stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Travelers Companies by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 82,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

