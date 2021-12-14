31,792 Shares in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 94.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 73.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Independent Bank by 42.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $477.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

