$322.26 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $322.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.40 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $320.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,199. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

