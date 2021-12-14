360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CLSA boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.03.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

