367,248 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 367,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,000. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación accounts for about 3.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth approximately $15,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $10,989,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $3,263,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

