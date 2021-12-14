3,673 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

