3,673 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTD stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22.
TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
