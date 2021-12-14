37,998 Shares in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:CLSM opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

