3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.28. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

