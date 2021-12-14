$4.32 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $4.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,562,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $18.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $586.45. 4,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,821. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $363.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

