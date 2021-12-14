$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $19.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

