4,109 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

