495,321 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 495,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

AMPY stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.