51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.26

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.
The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
