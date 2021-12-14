51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.26

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

