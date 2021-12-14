572 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $338.26 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.