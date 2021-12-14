$6.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce sales of $6.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.14 billion and the lowest is $6.11 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

