6,286 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.