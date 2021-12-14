$64.12 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report sales of $64.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.94 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $65.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $253.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 12,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,118. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $755.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.