64,576 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of HYFM stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,427. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $95.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

