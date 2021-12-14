$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.23 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,877 shares of company stock valued at $165,317,264. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $703,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 201.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $265.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.42 and its 200-day moving average is $264.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

