$899.42 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce $899.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $907.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $894.51 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $846.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,867,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

